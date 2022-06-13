The Boys renewed for season 4 after explosive (literally) season 3 premiere

Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Boys will be returning for Season 4 after its Season 3 premiered on June 3 to an explosive start.

The Emmy-nominated (for its Season 2) series saw an increase in its audience in the first three days of streaming, rising 17 per cent from the same period for Season 2 and by 234 per cent compared to Season 1.

"The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real," Amazon Studios' head of global television Vernon Sanders said.

"This stylised world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that."

Too bad viewers in Singapore have to sit this one out.

"We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in," showrunner Eric Kripke said. "Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

PHOTO: Prime Video

The Boys, adapted from Garth Ennis's award-winning comic book series, is about a group of badass vigilantes taking on superheroes that are "as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods" but who abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The show launched in 2019 to rave reviews and critical reception. It is also an R-rated series with plenty of blood, gore, and even a herogasm. The Amazon Studios series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara, along with Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Claudia Doumit, and Colby Minifie.

The show's success has already spun off two separate series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series and a live-action college-age series that is still in production.

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode releasing every Friday until the season finale on July 8, and Season 4 sometime in the future.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.