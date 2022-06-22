The Boys reveals the Herogasm emoji Twitter rejected

This week's upcoming episode of Amazon's The Boys is set to introduce fans of the show to Herogasm, one of the more iconic and memorable storylines from the comic.

The Boys Twitter account shared a photo of an emoji the team was hoping to use for when the episode releases but unfortunately, it was not approved by Twitter.

Said emoji is an eggplant wearing a superhero cape and is obviously a huge reference to the lewdness bound to happen in the upcoming episode.

This is the emoji we couldn’t get Twitter to approve 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eXGVUugQO4 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 19, 2022

For those unaware, Herogasm was the first of the comics' standalone series and saw the heroes sneaking into Vought's secret annual party and having an entire weekend of sex and drugs on a secluded island resort.

How the series is set to tackle that remains unclear, especially since the heroes don't seem to be getting along too well thus far.

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

PHOTO: Prime Video

The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the supergroup known as 'The Seven' and retain most of the comics' boundary-pushing violence and sexuality while exploring the dark side of superhero celebrity and fame.

Season 3 just premiered on June 3 and has already been confirmed for a fourth season. The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode releasing every Friday until the season finale on July 8.

The show's success has already spun off two separate series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series and a live-action college-age series that is still in production.

ALSO READ: Amazon pulls The Boys and Invincible from Prime Video service in Singapore

This article was first published in Geek Culture.