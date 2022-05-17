The Boys season 3 trailer levels the supe playing field

Finally, the long wait for season 3 of The Boys will soon be over, as it starts streaming on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

From the new trailer below, it looks like Butcher will be getting his chance to level the playing field with Compound V which will make him a supe for 24 hours. We also get our first look at the first superhero, Soldier Boy.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3:

"It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

The Boys Season 3 arrives on June 3, 2022, only on Amazon Prime Video.

