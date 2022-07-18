The Boys spin-off officially known as Gen V and is 'part Hunger Games, part college show'

Amazon Prime’s The Boys spin-off series that is described as “part college show, part Hunger Games” is now officially known as Gen V.

The reveal came via a video posted by The Boys on Twitter featuring the cast of Gen V selling the show to you.

You can watch it below.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Gen V is described as:

“Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games— with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butter serve as showrunners and executive producers. No date has been announced yet for its premiere.

The other spin-off, the eight-episode animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, as well as the mainline series, The Boys is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.