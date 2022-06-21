The Boys spin-off: Patrick Schwarzenegger shocks dad Arnold with set photos

Amazon's The Boys, now streaming Season 3, has been a hit with audiences worldwide.

One of the spin-offs from its success is a college-themed young superheroes series, reportedly called The Boys Presents: Varsity.

The Staircase star Patrick Schwarzeneggar, who plays one of the yet-unnamed recurring characters in this spin-off series, told Variety that when he showed his dad Arnold Schwarzeneggar photos from the set, his dad went, "What the f-k are you filming?"

It seems daddy Schwarzenegger wasn't following The Boys. The series is infamous for plenty of outrageous blood, gore, and even a herogasm, in which showrunner Eric Kripke says, "This is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

In Varsity, young adult superheroes enrol in the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International.

It is described as an R-rated series that explores the lives of young, hormonal, and competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.

It is part-college show, part-Hunger Games, with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.

The young Schwarzeneggar was contacted by The Boys producers for a role in the spin-off because he had previously auditioned to play Homelander on the original series.

He wasn't allowed to read the scripts until he was officially cast, but that didn't deter him.

"Ok, it's The Boys. I know it's going to be something crazy but it's an amazing show," Patrick Schwarzenegger said. "And then when I started reading [the scripts] on set, I was like, 'Oh boy, this is going to be, yeah, this will be fun and interesting.'"

The Boys spin-off is currently filming at the University of Toronto. No date has been announced yet for the premiere of The Boys Presents: Varsity.

The other spin-off, the eight-episode animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

READ MORE: Amazon pulls The Boys and Invincible from Prime Video service in Singapore

This article was first published in Geek Culture.