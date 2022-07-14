Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin

Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abedin.

The A Star Is Born actor is said to have been in a relationship with Hilary Clinton's longtime political aide - who has 10-year-old son Jordan with her ex-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner - after they were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

As reported by PageSix, a source said: "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma...

"Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they've been keeping it really quiet."

Meanwhile, it's said the couple are "perfect" together.

The insider added: "They are perfect for each other. They're both into power and politics and human affairs."

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old big screen star recently opened up about co-parenting with his ex Irina Shayk, with whom he has five-year-old daughter Lea.

The couple were together for four years before their split in the summer of 2019, and Bradley called Shayk an "incredible" mother to their child.

He added: "Every single thing is absolutely shaded or brought out in glorious colors by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. It's just the absolute greatest thing."

And Abedin - who separated from Weiner in 2016 following a sexting scandal involving the politician - previously insisted she had "moved on" from the controversy.

Back in October, she said: "I think for most of my adult life, certainly in the last 25 years that I've been in public service or in the public eye, I have been the invisible person behind the primary people in my life.

"But what I realise is that, if you don't tell your story, somebody else is writing your history."

And she noted she is trying to stay civil and "in a healthy relationship" with her ex for the sake of their son.

She explained: "Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he's healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behaviour that is healthy for him.''