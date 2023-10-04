'This break-up is worth it': Chinese star Kelly Yu surprises diners at Haidilao to sing for heartbroken woman

Could this be the best break-up recovery ever?

While some people listen to breakup songs to mend their broken heart, there are others who had the song sung to them live by the original singer, and that's on another level.

In multiple videos that went viral on Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu on Monday (Oct 2), a young woman was being consoled by her friends at hotpot restaurant Haidilao in China after she had broken up with her boyfriend.

While her friends sang Kelly Yu's song Decency to her and some Haidilao staff were waving balloons in the air, Kelly — in the flesh — suddenly walked towards their table.

Cheers erupted from the crowds as diners appeared surprised to see the singer.

The 33-year-old singer-actress asked who had broken up and the young woman's friends gestured excitedly.

"You guys are so romantic," she said, as everyone burst into laughter.

She continued: "This is kinda awkward, but I was just eating at the next table and I heard this song suddenly."

One of the young woman's friends interrupted: "You sang Decency in front of the original singer!"

Kelly asked the young woman if she had heard her new song Why Bother, which is the soundtrack for her new movie The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan.

"Let's not choose Decency in the future, let's choose Why Bother!" she said, as everyone started chanting "Sing for us! Sing for us!"

Kelly told the young woman: "I will sing two lines for you, after that, [the break-up] is officially over, okay?"

She proceeded to sing a few lines, which roughly translates to: "How I love you is how I would let go of you, how I waited for you is how I would miss you, I once hugged you so tightly, and it is suffocating if I don't let you go."

Kelly cheered the young woman on and took photos with them before everyone headed back to continue their meal.

Netizens commented that they were so lucky to meet Kelly in person.

On Xiaohongshu, one netizen wrote: "So lucky, I also want a break-up."

On Douyin, a few netizens wrote: "This break-up is worth it."

"If she reconciled her relationship, she would have let Kelly down," another said.

One said: "What a coincidence, Kelly's comfort must be really useful."

Kelly's fans wondered why everyone met their idol in person but themselves, while others praised Kelly for her singing skills.

"Kelly's singing skills are really incredible! This song is difficult to sing and she just sang it live without any pad sounds and accompaniment," a netizen commented.

