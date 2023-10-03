Jolin Tsai ranks 5th, Hebe Tien 3rd: Who are the top 10 stars Taiwanese women want to look like?

If you could choose to have any face in the world, whose would you choose?

In an online poll conducted by Taiwanese YouTuber Tsai A-ga from Sept 4, he asked Taiwanese women to rank the top 10 stars they want to look like.

The poll received more than 10,000 votes, and the results were released last Thursday (Sept 28).

Many of the women in the list are famous singers and actresses, but surprisingly several are millennials in their forties.

They include singer Hebe Tien, 40, ranked third, actress Tiffany Ann Hsu, 39, ranked fourth, singer Jolin Tsai, 43, ranked fifth, actress Gingle Wang, 25, ranked sixth, actress Ariel Lin, 40, ranked seventh, actress Janine Chang, 41, ranked ninth, and cheerleader-host Wu Han-chun, 33, ranked tenth.

Han-chun was the secret girlfriend of Taiwanese singer-host Alien Huang, who died in September 2020.

Lin Chi-ling, 48, considered one of the most famous models in Taiwan in the past two decades, clinched second place.

First place goes to Gen Z singer-dancer Chou Tzu-yu, 24, the only Taiwanese member in South Korean girl group Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015.

Another South Korean girl group member Yeh Shu-hua, 23, from girl group (G) I-DLE, was ranked eighth.

In the comments section of A-ga's results post, some netizens suggested stars they felt should be in the top ten.

Another commented: "Lin Ching-hsia! She looked so beautiful when she was young!"

Ching-hsia, 68, was an actress widely popular in the Chinese film scene for more than two decades from 1970s to 1990s, until she retired from acting in 1994 after starring in Ashes of Time.

Names of actresses Shu Qi, Puff Kuo, Tsai Huang-ru and Ivy Chen were also spotted in the comments.

"Are all the aunties and uncles here unaware of who Yeh Shu-hua is?" A-ga remarked with three laughing emojis. His comment seemed to have resonated with his followers, receiving 151 likes at the time of writing.

