Alien Huang's secret girlfriend reveals their romance: 'I'm sorry I broke our promise'

Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/ qun_04, aes_alien

There were only rumours of their relationship previously.

But now, a day after Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang was found dead at home, his secret girlfriend revealed their relationship in an emotional message for him, posted on her Instagram account.

Wu Han-chun, a cheerleader in Taiwanese team Passion Sisters, wrote that she didn't want to pretend anymore and apologised to Alien for breaking their promise to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

Preliminary investigations suggested the 36-year-old might have died due to cardiac arrest, but the exact cause of death would only be revealed after an autopsy, scheduled to take place at 2.30pm on Friday (Sept 18).

In her post uploaded late last night, Wu, 30, said: "Thank you for always protecting me and doting on me. Any request that I had, no matter how strange they were, you always fulfilled them. You took photos and videos to send to me wherever you were, whatever you were doing and whoever you were with.

"You always replied to my messages immediately unless you were at work so that I could rest easy. This had been the case for close to one and a half years.

"But last night, I couldn't get hold of you no matter what. You were always the one who looked out for me. I didn't know how else to find you besides through the phone. It was then that I realised I was truly helpless.

"Two weeks ago, you suddenly told me that we shouldn't get married. I asked why. You said, 'If anything happened to me in the future, you wouldn't have to be responsible. You can marry another man on a clean slate.' But (Alien Huang), I only want you."

