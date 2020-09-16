Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang, 36, found dead at home: Reports

[UPDATED: 2.20PM]

Apple Daily Taiwan reported that Alien Huang's body was discovered by his father at around 11am today. The elderly man found no signs of life.

Alien was found lying on the floor along a corridor from the toilet. There were some injuries on his head, and some blood on the floor.

The forensics team did not find any medication or alcohol bottles at the scene, and there were no signs of forced entry or struggles. The actual cause of death will be determined after investigation.

He reportedly reached home at around 10pm last night and was alone at home until his father found him this morning.

The Asian entertainment industry has suffered a devastating triple whammy this week.

Taiwanese media just reported today (Sept 16) that celebrity Alien Huang, also known by his Chinese stage name Xiao Gui (Little Ghost), was found dead at his home in Beitou, Taipei, by a family member.

His management agency confirmed the news and said it will be giving more details later.

Alien was 36, the same age as Korean actress On In-hye and Japanese actress Sei Ashina, who were both found dead on Monday.

Based on preliminary observations, it appears Alien might have been dead for some time.

He found fame as a singer, actor, and TV host, and one of his most memorable programmes was the Taiwanese variety entertainment show 100% Entertainment.

Just two days ago, he had hosted a livestream on his Facebook page with Ethan Kuan and Bobby Dou.

大明星現場失控第二彈來襲🔥 快看！鬼哥又要崩潰啦👉 https://pse.is/jxqkz 究竟哪位大明星最懂得操控萌寶們？ 在線等媽咪傳授錦囊妙計👶 馬上進入直播間！好康週週抽！ 關韶文 竇智孔 Bobby Dou #蝦皮直播 #聊聊大明星 Posted by AES黃鴻升 on Monday, 14 September 2020

Friends and fans are leaving messages of disbelief on his last Instagram post uploaded two days ago. Taiwan-based Japanese singer Aisa Senda wrote, "I don't want this", while Singapore-based Taiwanese actress Kate Pang said, "Brother Gui, don't joke about this".

