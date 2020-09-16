Tragic coincidence: Same day as Korean actress Oh In-hye's alleged suicide, Japanese actress Sei Ashina hangs herself

On the same day that Korean actress Oh In-hye, 36, died from an alleged suicide attempt, another actress in Japan also tragically took her life.

Actress Sei Ashina, 36, was found dead in her Tokyo apartment on Monday (Sept 14).

The news was confirmed by her agency and Tokyo police, and the cause of death was suicide.

It was reported that her brother discovered her body and she had hung herself in her apartment. He had gone to visit her after she stopped answering messages and calls.

There was no note found in the apartment and the reason for her suicide has yet to be established.

ALSO READ: South Korean actress Oh In-hye dies at 36 after alleged suicide attempt

Ashina started her career as a model, and made her acting debut in 2002 on TBS' network drama The Tail of Happiness (Shiawase no Shippo). She was also cast as the Japanese lead in Silk, a 2007 historical drama starring Michael Pitt and Keira Knightley.

Her other acting credits included Nanase: The Psychic Wanderers, Aibo: Tokyo Detective Duo, The Emperor's Cook, Daisy Luck, and Hand of God. She was also known for playing Hime on Kamen Rider Hibiki. Ashina also did voice work and provided the voice for Emily Thorne in the Japanese-language version of the 2011 American series Revenge.

The Japanese entertainment industry has been hit hard this year as it has also lost two other prominent stars — Terrace House star Hana Kimura in May and actor Haruma Miura in July — to suspected suicides.

Today, Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang was also found dead in his home in what appears to be a freak accident, making it three celebrity deaths in just three days. All were also 36 years old.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

ALSO READ: Lasalle student, 22, falls to her death from dormitory in Selegie

bryanlim@asiaone.com