Bright reveals he 'saw' Singapore nightclubs during his teens, drawing both laughs and suspicions

Which version of Boys Over Flowers is your favourite? For many, the Thai edition captured their hearts.

Thai F4 — Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Nani Hirunkit — were in town last Saturday (March 11) for the Singapore leg of their Shooting Star Asia Tour.

At The Star Theatre, the group delighted fans by kicking off the event with one of their hit songs, Who Am I, from the 2021 drama.

Then, the quartet took part in a question and answer segment where they revealed some interesting information about themselves.

While Nani is in Singapore for the first time, the others have visited the country on other occasions.

"I visited Singapore when I was 15 or 16. My impression was that it was clean, transportation was convenient, food was good, people were great, the nightclubs were great too," Bright, 25, shared.

Once he said that, the host asked: "You were visiting nightclubs at 15, 16?"

A flustered Bright replied: "I only saw them," hinting that he did not enter the nightclubs. This drew laughter from the audience.

Group mate Dew also took the chance to tease him, saying: "In real life my brother (Bright) is very romantic," earning a bewildered "How do you know that?" from Bright.

Win, 24, was unwell that day but that did not stop him from making his fans happy.

When asked about his ideal romantic partner, Win pointed at his fans offstage and said without hesitation: "What are you asking? My ideal types are all here!"

His answer sent the audience swooning and cheering.

Win also revealed that he can cook, saying, "I am good at making instant noodles and great at making macaroons!"

Question to Win:

What will you do if you won’t a actor/singer?



Win: Architect!

MC ask if he knows how to cook and win said he is good at making instant noodles and absolutely good at making macaroons! 😆#ShootingStarAsiaTour #ShootingStarinSingapore#winmetawin @winmetawin pic.twitter.com/W6FzXBeiKn — в. (@bbbluveeee) March 11, 2023

Ever wonder who would emerge the winner if the guys could exchange bodies?

Dew, 22, was the favourite as both Bright and Win picked him. They explained that he has long limbs, so it felt like they would have an advantage if they played sports in Dew's body.

Before starring in F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Bright and Win worked together on Thai BL drama series 2gether, which had over 100 million streaming views.

At the fan meet, the pair also didn't forget to dish out some fan service — looking each other in the eyes while singing — drawing cheers from the fans.

i havent appreciate bright mouthing the lyrics for win’s part SO MUCH UNTIL TODAY i realize how CUTE IT IS 😭😭😭😭😭😭🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠💗#ไบร์ทวิน #ShootingStarinSingapore#bbrightvc #winmetawin pic.twitter.com/ntIIVDaXCu — ♡̆̈ missing bw hours ⚡︎·͜·♡ (@baeksmuurf) March 13, 2023

After their individual performances, the quartet bid goodbye to their adoring audience by singing drama theme song Shooting Star together.

ALSO READ: F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers cast to hold Singapore concert in March



jolynn.chia@asiaone.com