F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers cast to hold Singapore concert in March

Get ready for the Shooting Stars.

The cast of Thai drama F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers — Bright Vachirawit, Win Metawin, Dew Jirawat and Nani Hirunkit — are holding a concert in Singapore on March 11 at Star Theatre as part of their Shooting Star Asia Tour.

The popular 2021 series was the Thai remake of the popular manga Boys Over Flowers featuring Bright as Thyme, Win as Kavin, Dew as Ren and Nani as MJ, four popular high school students who come from wealthy and influential families. Their clique is called F4.

Fans can expect the boys to sing the soundtracks from the drama series, such as Shooting Star and Who Am I during the fan meeting.

Tickets ranging from $148 to $288 will be available on the Live Nation website and Ticket Master. Presales for Live Nation members start today (Feb 3) at 12pm, with general tickets available tomorrow at 12pm.

All ticket holders will receive a postcard, alongside other goodies including limited-edition signed posters (Cat 1 to 3), photocard set of all four members (Cat 1), and single photocards (Cat 2 and 3).

All Cat 1 and 200 Cat 2 members will also be able to take group photos with the cast.

ALSO READ: Almost 2,000 fans swarm to Bright Vachirawit's graduation from Bangkok University

drimac@asiaone.com