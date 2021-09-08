Britney Spears' father petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years.

The Lucky hitmaker is edging nearer to claiming a major legal victory in her lengthy legal battle to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate, as in court documents filed this week, Jamie said "recent events" and "changed circumstances" suggest the need for the pop icon to have her estate, finances and medical care controlled "may no longer exist".

The filing reads: "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.

"Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.

''She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

It also said: "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance."

The 39-year-old singer's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, has responded to the petition and vowed to continue investigations into her father's "financial mismanagement and other issues" after he was accused of trying to extort $2 million from his daughter.

The attorney said in a statement: "This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication.

"Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.

"To the extent Mr Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue."

Jamie has been the conservator of the Gimme More hitmaker's estate since 2008 and was conservator of her person until he stepped down in 2019 due to health issues, with Jodi Montgomery becoming her temporary conservator.