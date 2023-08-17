Britney Spears reportedly splits with husband after 'nuclear argument' over cheating

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly split after 14 months of marriage - after a "nuclear" argument last week sparked by her alleged cheating.

The Toxic singer, 41, was reported on Wednesday (Aug 16) night to have gone her separate way from Sam, 29, with the split said to have come after the budding actor confronted her over rumours she had been unfaithful.

A source with "direct knowledge" of the couple's alleged break-up told the outlet Sam has moved out of their mansion, and added: "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

It added the pair separated "after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating".

TMZ said insiders added Sam confronted Britney about a week ago over rumours she stepped out on him.

Britney and Sam haven't commented on the report.

But TMZ has spent months reporting there was "deep trouble" in the pair's relationship.

It said: "Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much, and we're told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches."

Britney, who has sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her second husband Kevin Federline, 45,

She married Sam in a lavish ceremony at her secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022 - and he slammed a recent TMZ documentary detailing rumours their marriage was on the rocks "disgusting".

He also slammed it for putting Britney's life "under the microscope".

Sam blasted in an Instagram Story video about the film, which aired in May: "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.

"It was absolutely disgusting."

Turning to how Britney had no control over her life under her former controversial conservatorship, Sam added: "How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father (Jamie Spears) tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?"

