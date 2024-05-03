Britney Spears sparks fears for mental health after being photographed barefoot and topless

Britney Spears has sparked fears for her mental health after being photographed barefoot, topless and wrapped in a blanket.

The Toxic singer, 42, was snapped being escorted out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles looking distraught and bleary eyed, and wearing only white underwear as she was escorted to emergency services on Thursday (May 2) morning.

DailyMail.com ran the images, and reported the scene was "reminiscent of her 2007 meltdown" when she infamously shaved her head at a hair salon in Tarzana, LA, a day after she left a rehab facility in Antigua — before she later returned for treatment.

The shots also showed Britney clutching a pillow, with abrasions on her knees.

Her security and felon ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz accompanied her as she was escorted away.

The Mail said it had been claimed she and Paul got into a "huge fight" and that a woman matching Britney's description was "harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests".

A man was seen wheeling a stretcher containing the singer's belongings, with a fire engine also spotted at the Chateau.

Britney has also posted a worrying Instagram message, which claimed the photos were of "body doubles".

She added she was "getting stronger every day".

Britney said: "Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that!!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???

"Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS… I need an espresso. !!! PSS… Not sure why I feel the need to share this… I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm bitchy…. !!!"

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told DailyMail.com: "Emergency services received a call at 12.42am with reports of an adult female injured.

"At 1am an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1.17am. The police department were not called."

TMZ has reported Britney arrived at the hotel late on May 1, and said police were called after a "disturbance" caused by someone who looked like the singer.

She and Paul reportedly then returned to their room around 11pm where the outlet said they "partied and drank".

They are said to have got into a "huge physical altercation" in which Britney "may have hurt her leg" and it was claimed she was "screaming" and "out of control" in the hallway of her suite.

Britney did not get into an ambulance and is said to have left with her security and without Paul — who she denied in February she'd been dating.

Paul has multiple felonies including possession of a firearm in December 2022 when he was employed by Britney.

Britney has also caused concerns for her wellbeing on several occasions after being released from her controversial conservatorship as she regularly posts rambling messages on her Instagram alongside nude photos and videos, including a now-infamous one of her playing with knives in her kitchen.

