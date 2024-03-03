'It was a blessing': Sam Asghari on relationship with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has called his relationship with Britney Spears "a blessing".

The 29-year-old actor and model started dating the 42-year-old popstar in 2017 and they tied the knot in 2022.

And, although the pair split in August 2023, Sam has no regrets.

He told People: "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on.

"I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship - and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food together - so I never understood when people part ways and they talk badly about each other.

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.

"I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful."

Sam will celebrate his 30th birthday on Sunday (March 3) and said he is feeling positive about the future.

He said: "I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences.

"And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with."