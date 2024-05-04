Britney Spears won't pay spousal support to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears won't have to pay spousal support to Sam Asghari.

The 30-year-old fitness instructor-turned-actor filed for divorce from the Toxic hitmaker in August 2023, after just over a year of marriage, and earlier this week it was reported they had filed a Stipulated Judgement — a voluntary agreement between all parties to settle a case — and the 42-year-old pop star's lawyer Laura Wasser has filed a response to Sam's divorce petition.

And now after the divorce was finalised, details obtained by E! Online showed the court won't order any payments to and from either party but they will divide up their property based on a private settlement agreement.

Legal documents stated they have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

The documents listed the date of separation as 30 July last year, with Sam filing for divorce around two weeks later.

The paperwork stated: "Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.

"[Both] acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time."

A judge has signed off on the request and the couple's respective single statuses will be restored on 2 December, the Gimme More singer's 43rd birthday.

Britney and Sam are said to have signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding in June 20022.

Just days after Sam filed for divorce last year, it was claimed he was not going to contest the document.

A source told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column at the time: "He admitted publicly he is not fighting [their prenup agreement]. This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That's it."

