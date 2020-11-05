Broken-hearted or blabbermouth: Gillian Chung's estranged husband gets 'reminder' from lawyers to stop talking

In a shocking reveal last Friday (May 8), Taiwanese-American doctor Michael Lai admitted that he has separated from Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung after less than two years because she doesn't love him anymore.

While Gillian, 39, has kept mum on the subject — apart from a statement that the couple still respect each other, and that she'll not be replying to questions about her marriage — Lai, 30, continued talking about their relationship and separation in public, even fielding questions from netizens.

However, it seems that his tell-all days are over as Lai has reportedly been served a 'reminder' by Gillian's lawyers to stop discussing their marriage.

Instagram 'tell-all'

In a lengthy Instagram post published on Friday, he reminisced about their relationship, courtship, the many places they've travelled to, and the numerous concerts of hers that he attended. 

He wrote: "Looking back at 2018, you suddenly became cold (towards me) after our pre-wedding party in Los Angeles. I asked you why, and you told me that you have regrets, you didn't love me that much, and you felt you are not suited for marriage. We discussed for a long time, and decided to work hard (at our marriage) together.

"In March, you called and told me, 'Sorry, I thought I would slowly grow to love you after getting married but I really can't'. I thought you were kidding until I received the signed separation agreement that you mailed over. I was sad, angry, devastated, but now I've accepted reality.

"This is life and while I can't get over it now, I'm thankful that you're honest with your feelings so we can start heading towards different futures. It's been so long since we've communicated but I think you're probably as sad as me."

我又單身了，一切發生的很突然。 記得2月我到馬來西亞探妳的班我們一起運動，我要離開時妳還說想送我到機場，因為疫情我們不知道何時能再見。 將近三年的相處時光像一場美夢般美好，我們去了夏威夷跳傘，去了東京吃壽司，去京都吃懷石料理，去了荷蘭、比利時、馬爾地夫，去了英國錄了我第一次的真人秀，去了LA辦了婚前派對，去了墨西哥拍了我們冷的要死的水底婚紗照，去了澳洲陪妳工作。 記得第一次去成都看妳的演唱會，我開完笑的問原來妳麽紅，妳還驕傲的跟我說：妳才知道妳老婆多火。 記得武漢的演唱會下著大雪路面結冰，妳的妝髮師過不來，我們在後臺緊張的跳腳。記得西寧的演唱會，記得澳門的演唱會，我爸媽在臺下感動的哭了。 聽了妳這麼多場LOL，我還是聽不膩，妳是一位如此優秀的演員、歌手、artist。 我不只深愛著妳，也是妳的終實粉絲。 我們在香港辦了眾星雲集的盛大婚禮，是我這輩子想都沒想過的事，英皇集團全部人如此幫忙，我們得到了大家的祝福，對我一個小醫師來說，真的是想都不敢想。 妳對我是如此的好，送了我手錶，送我衣服，送到我叫妳不要再送了，妳還是忍不住要幫我買。為了我飛來飛去，常常來台灣陪我。記得我們一起追劇、一起玩switch、一起拼樂高，記得妳知道我出差辛苦，回來時總是把家打掃乾淨，笑著跟我說：老公我很棒吧，我當時有多感動。 妳也時常鼓勵我，說我的技術這麼好，為什麼不自己出來做。想起越診所開幕時妳來幫忙剪綵，像個老闆娘ㄧ樣忙進忙出，歷歷在目，這輩子都報不了這個恩情。 回想2018時，LA的婚前派隊後妳突然變的冷淡，我問妳為什麼，妳跟我說妳後悔了，妳沒有很愛我，覺得自己不適合婚姻，我們討論了許久，還是決定再一起努力。 今年3月，妳打來跟我說：對不起，以為婚後會慢慢愛上我，但真的沒辦法，想要分開時，我還以為妳在開完笑。 直到收到妳寄來簽了字的分居協議，我從難過到憤怒到失落到接受現實，我想人生就是如此，雖然到現在我還走不出來，但謝謝妳誠實的告訴我妳的感受，讓我們可以走向不同的未來。 好久沒聯絡了，但妳想必也跟我ㄧ樣難過吧！想到妳獨自在家跟QQ，還有嬌媽、妹妹、表姊、豪仔的失望，心裡還是不捨。 我想以後我跟嬌還會是朋友，她是我遇過最善良、最單純、最勇敢、最美麗的女人，只是她不愛我了。 謝謝妳曾經給我的一切，如果重來一次，我還是會跟妳求婚，和妳結婚。 下次來台北我們再一起去喝運頓梗湯吧！ （以後關於婚姻的問題，不再做任何回應）

Gag order

Gillian's manager told the media that one of the terms in the separation papers is that both Gillian and Lai must keep mum about their marriage and separation agreement during their time apart.  

Lai has broken the agreement, and her management agency is reportedly displeased with him for revealing so much about the couple's personal memories and issues.

Gillian's manager also added, they only signed a separation agreement and they have yet to be formally divorced. The hope was that the couple would spend the next few months to calm down, rebuild their relationship, and save their marriage.

Both parties had also originally agreed to take the next few months to assess the situation before making a formal announcement together. 

Accused of cheating

While their relationship saga unfolded, a Chinese influencer levelled some serious accusations against Lai on her Facebook post. The influencer claimed that she's heard things about Lai from a mutual friend, such as how he enjoys cheating on his partner, brings different women home even after marriage, and has "obvious ambitions".

後來莫名發現自己跟山寨王陽明有很多位共同好友，多到讓我感到害怕，是不是偶交友圈太窄。我聽到的評價基本很一致：人不壞、企圖心明顯、長得不錯就身材比例不太好。當然還有，愛砲也愛劈。共同好友們都會幫他解釋：女生們很愛他，他不好拒絕。 嗯，護航名...

In response to the allegations, Lai told Taiwanese media that he intends to sue her, but the influencer stands by her claims and expressed her intention to fight Lai with her team of lawyers.

Before meeting Gillian, Lai was married once before in 2016 and his first marriage lasted six months. 

