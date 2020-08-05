'She doesn't love me': Gillian Chung separates from husband

Yet another bomb has dropped in showbiz after Show Luo's cheating scandal just weeks ago.

News broke today (May 8) that Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung has separated from her Taiwanese doctor husband Michael Lai after less than two years of marriage.

Lai reportedly confirmed to the media that they had signed the papers on March 1 and was quoted saying: "She doesn't love me."

He added that Gillian, who forms the Cantopop act Twins with Charlene Choi, began regretting tying the knot soon after their wedding banquet in the US in May 2018, but by then she had already signed on for a reality show with him.

Lai also said he had tried to salvage their relationship, even flying out to spend time with her during her overseas filming, and things got better. However, Gillian brought up divorce again in February when he visited her in Malaysia.

Gillian, 39, responded through her management agency: "This is eventually a personal matter between Michael and I, and I will just say that we still respect each other. I don't want to comment anymore and will not be replying to any further questions on the marriage."

Interestingly, Gillian was spotted on March 31 hanging around the comments section of a handsome 19-year-old Douyin user's livestream. Netizens discovered she had gifted him a total of 41,600 yuan ($8,360) to date, including 20,000 yuan for just a song request.

When they accused her of spending her husband's money on "handsome boys", she replied that she wasn't sneaking around behind her husband.

The couple registered their marriage in Hong Kong in Dec 2018, with media reports adding that both signed pre-nuptials regarding their finances.

