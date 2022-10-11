BTS fans, here's how you can catch their Oct 15 concert from home

Can’t fly to South Korea for a concert and feel FOMO? You’re not the only one.

Thankfully, BTS will be streaming their Yet to Come in Busan concert for free on the Naver Now, Weverse and Zepeto apps.

As ambassadors for the second-largest city in South Korea, the seven-member boy band are holding the concert on Oct 15 at 6pm KST (5pm Singapore time) in a bid for Busan to hold the World Expo in 2030.

They’re also making it available for fans internationally to watch it live for free.

Here’s how you can catch the concert livestream:

Naver Now

Naver Now is a South Korean online video streaming and sharing app by online platform and search engine Naver.

To watch the concert, fans can sign up for an account on the Naver Now mobile app or on the website, click on the BTS Yet To Come In Busan banner and follow the page to receive notifications for the livestream.

Weverse

ARMYs (BTS fans) may already be familiar with Weverse as the platform where the band regularly post updates. The app is also showing the Oct 15 concert live.

To watch the livestream on Weverse, fans need to sign up for the app on their mobile phones or PC, select the BTS Community and click on the Live section to find the upcoming Oct 15 concert.

Zepeto

The 3D avatar site Zepeto has a room for viewing the BTS concert livestream, if fans are keen for something different.

You have to sign up for Zepeto by downloading the Android or iOS app and creating an avatar (or selecting a pre-made one) before heading to the World section to find the room titled BTS <Yet To Come> in Busan.

Until the Oct 15 concert, the virtual room shows BTS music videos on repeat and fans can interact with one another and use special BTS emotes while navigating the space.

