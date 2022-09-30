Stray Kids announces February tour date for Singapore

After the last two years of drought, concert season is once again upon us!

The latest announcement comes from Stray Kids: the K-pop octet is coming to Singapore on Feb 5, 2023 as part of their Maniac World Tour.

The tour dates come following the announcement of their comeback album Maxident, which is set to release on Oct 7 and includes the lead single Case 143.

Stray Kids consists of band members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Their diverse music style has been called the “mala taste genre”, and we Singaporeans do love our mala.

The boy band was formed by JYP Entertainment, one of the Big Three entertainment labels in South Korea, in 2017 through a reality show of the same name. Other notable idol groups under their management include 2PM, Twice and Itzy. Former groups include 2AM, Wonder Girls and Got7.

Other upcoming K-celeb concerts to look forward to include:

Oct 1: (G)I-dle

Oct 13: Seventeen

Oct 19: Lay Zhang (formerly from Exo)

Nov 14: Eric Nam

Dec 23: Jackson Wang

