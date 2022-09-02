Fans, here's how you can meet and greet Eric Nam at his November concert in Singapore

Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam is coming back to our shores and some fans will get the chance to meet and greet him up close in person.

The 33-year-old will be performing in Singapore on Nov 14 for his There And Back Again World Tour, named after his first album released as an independent artist in January this year.

It will be his first concert here since his 2020 world tour.

Prices for tickets range from $90 to $278 and those holding the $278 premium tickets will also get the chance to meet Eric for a group photo opportunity and get an autographed poster to boot.

Pre-sale of the tickets begins next Wednesday (Sept 7) at 2pm for LiveNation members and general tickets will be available to the public starting 11am on Sept 8.

Eric is a multitalented singer-songwriter and TV personality and one of the most extensively-touring and top-selling artists of Korean descent. His current tour takes him to 59 shows in 54 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

He is definitely no stranger to Singapore, having hosted the HallyuPopFest here back in 2018 before visiting us in 2020 for a concert. He even asked the audience if he should buy a house in Singapore since he loved everything here (minus the heat) during his last concert.

While you wait for tickets to go on sale, you can check out the live performance of Eric’s new song Wildfire uploaded on his YouTube channel today.

