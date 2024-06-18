BTS' Jimin to release second album in July

Jimin is set to return with his second solo album, MUSE, next month.

The 28-year-old BTS star's label BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed the follow-up to 2023's FACE will arrive on July 19 and teased that it will show his "expanded musical spectrum" across seven tracks.

Fans have already had the track Closer Than This.

A statement on Weverse read: "We are excited to share details about the release of BTS member Jimin's second solo album, MUSE.

"Following his first solo album, FACE, where he sought to explore his true identity, MUSE documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration.

"Showcasing Jimin's expanded musical spectrum, MUSE includes seven tracks, including the fan song Closer Than This, released in December 2023.

"We ask for your continued love and support for Jimin's second solo album, MUSE.

"Pre-Order Period: Starts 11 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (KST). Release Date and Time: 1 pm, Friday, July 19, 2024 (KST) (sic)"

Announcing the first track in December on Weverse, BIGHIT said: "As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin's love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth."

The K-pop superstar released his debut solo album to acclaim, with the five-track collection breaking sales records on its opening day, having shifted more than a million copies.

