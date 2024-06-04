Jungkook to release song dedicated to BTS Army 

Jungkook is set to release a song dedicated to the BTS Army.

The 26-year-old star will drop Never Let Go on Friday (June 7), a "heartfelt tribute" and "token of gratitude" for the "boundless love" they've received from the K-pop boy band's loyal fans.

An update by the group's label BigHit Music, on Weverse, read: "We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook's fan song Never Let Go.

"Never Let Go is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook's fans encapsulating the message 'to never let go of each other's hands', as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from Army all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track.

"Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS."

Meanwhile, Jungkook previously declared that the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be "incredible".

The South Korean boy band have been on a break since last summer due to the band members — also including RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V and Jimin — focusing on solo projects and carrying out mandatory military service.

And Jungkook — who released his debut solo album Golden last November — has admitted he was missing his bandmates and excited about their reunion.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "We were always together for so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me. You know, I miss them… I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible."

Jungkook's quote echoed that of his bandmate V, who said when they announced their break, their "synergy will be like no other" when they regroup.

On the loneliness of being a solo artist, Jungkook said: "Preparing as a solo artist and also working as a solo musician… there were times where I really missed BTS.

"When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became so apparent. We had spent so many years together that their absence left a noticeable void."

Announcing their hiatus, RM said it was time for them to work on their own, adding: "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature.

"You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

J-Hope said: "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don't see this as a negative thing and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way."

