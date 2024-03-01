'Truly legendary': BTS' V and Jackie Chan's collab in new ad surprises fans

It's a collaboration we never saw coming.

Legendary martial arts actor Jackie Chan and BTS' V (also known as Kim Tae-hyung) have teamed up for a new YouTube advertisement released today (Mar 1).

The K-pop star, who became the new face for Indonesian investment company SimInvest last year, filmed it with Jackie prior to his military enlistment last December.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUjSZfmSqh4&t=2s[/embed]

All seven members of BTS are currently enlisted in the military.

The one-minute English ad captures the camaraderie between the duo, with V, 28, even referring to Jackie, 69, as his "best friend with no limits".

The video also shows V teaching Jackie some of his dance moves and Jackie returning the favour by teaching V kung fu moves.

The video has garnered over 200,000 views and more than 4,000 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens flooded the comments section, taken by surprise by the unexpected collaboration. A user commented: "This collaboration was truly legendary."

Some also expressed their admiration for both artists, stating that Jackie was their childhood role model while V their current.

