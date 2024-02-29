Celebrities in Physical: 100 season 2, from pop idol, Single's Inferno contestant to North Korea's star footballer

The second season of Netflix's hit reality competition series Physical: 100 is premiering next month, and they've rolled out five groups of contestants.

From North Korea's star footballer to a K-pop idol, here are six celebrity contestants to look out for this season.

Kang So-yeon

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3yuJljp8jM/?img_index=1[/embed]

Single's Inferno viewers will remember her as one of the popular contestants in season one of the Netflix dating reality show, who left the island with Oh Jin-taek and allegedly dated him for a while.

Kang So-yeon, 35, a former K-pop idol in the now-disbanded girl group WE, currently boasts 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

As the CEO of a boxing gym, she's a promising contestant to keep an eye on.

Lee Jae-yoon

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C34tfF-PJ_9/?img_index=1[/embed]

He's known for playing Lee Sung-kyung's first love and Nam Joo-hyuk's older brother in the 2016 K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

Korean-Canadian actor Lee Jae-yoon hasn't been active on the small screens lately but has been sharing his various workouts on social media.

On his Instagram, the 39-year-old often posts about his intense gym workouts, jiu jitsu training and swimming sessions.

With his good looks and hot bod to pair, we're sure he'll be stealing hearts this season.

Lee Jang-jun

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3yrBPAhzP8/?img_index=1[/embed]

Keeping things interesting, we've got a K-pop idol too this season.

Lee Jang-jun, 26, is a member of the K-pop boy band Golden Child and known among fans for being athletic and physically fit.

In November 2020, he was featured on the cover of Men's Health magazine, showing off his toned abs.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgrFXlhN9W/?hl=en[/embed]

Chong Te-se

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoSHRIpK2L/?hl=en[/embed]

Chong Te-se (also known as Jong Tae-se) is a retired professional footballer born and raised in Japan.

The 39-year-old is legally South Korean but qualified for the North Korean national team based on his mother's place of origin, playing in the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

He's also played in the South Korean K-League, Japanese J-League and German Bundesliga.

Park Kwang-jae

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C31OxSFJ5En/?img_index=1[/embed]

A familiar face for avid K-drama fans, Park Kwang-jae has starred in recent hit shows like Moving and A Shop for Killers.

Often depicted as the scary-looking villain in dramas, the 43-year-old will surely be a tough opponent to go up against.

Lee Kyu-ho

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CuzVjuYPQnZ/?img_index=1[/embed]

Lee Kyu-ho is another actor who'll be showing off his athletic abilities this season.

He's been in several K-dramas (Dr Romantic, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area) and movies (#Alive, The Outlaws), often acting as guards, enforcers or other characters with great physical prowess.

We'll be able to see his strength for real soon.

