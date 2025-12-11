BTS' Jungkook and Aespa's Winter face backlash over dating rumours, SM Entertainment threatens legal action

Two popular K-pop idols are said to be dating each other, and some fans aren't taking it well.

Rumours of BTS' Jungkook and Aespa's Winter dating surfaced recently due to fan speculation over an alleged couple tattoo, both inked on the same spot.

While neither party has confirmed or denied the speculations, some fans are outraged.

Some Jungkook fans sent a protest truck to his agency Hybe's headquarters yesterday (Dec 10), reported The Korea Times.

Based on photos and witness accounts posted on social media platforms, the truck displayed messages on LED screens criticising the 28-year-old for "deceiving fans".

According to the publication, some of the angry words on the truck include: "Erase the couple tattoo or step back from BTS activities," "Are you in your right mind deceiving fans and harming the group?" and "Army (fandom name) waited for you during the military, and this is what we get in return."

In retaliation, other fans arranged for seven "support" trucks to the Hybe's headquarters today, this time demanding that the company "protect" Jungkook.

"Jungkook, choose the path you want with confidence, JJKs (fandom name) will support you unconditionally," said one message.

Meanwhile, his second Instagram account where he posts about his pets has been flooded with hate comments.

"BTS disband," said one.

Another wrote: "Cheater."

Winter's Instagram account was also on the receiving end of similar remarks.

"Get rid of those matching tattoos," one commented.

"Break up with Jungkook," another furiously remarked in all caps.

The two stars also received messages of love and support in the comments section, with one telling Jungkook: "Do what makes you happy. Don't listen to haters."

SM Entertainment threatens legal action

In a statement on Dec 10, SM Entertainment, who manages 24-year-old Winter, said it is "fully aware of the seriousness of malicious posts and comments".

They added that they are currently pursuing legal action against individuals who have done so.

A part of the statement, as translated by Soompi, reads: "We have identified numerous posts on platforms such as DC Inside, Women's Generation, Nate Pann, Instiz, TheQoo, Instagram, X and YouTube that defame Winter's character and reputation or aim to maliciously slander her. After reviewing these posts, we will be expanding our legal complaints in stages.

"Additionally, we are pursuing both criminal and civil actions against individuals who have created malicious posts related to Aespa on the aforementioned platforms."

Hybe has not commented on the matter.

Back in February 2024, Karina from Aespa was outed by a Korean publication to be dating actor Lee Jae-wook. She wrote an apology letter to fans who felt betrayed, saying she was "sorry to have shocked" them, but the romance ended shortly after.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com