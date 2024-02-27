Lee Jae-wook and Aespa's Karina reportedly dating

They didn't reveal a celebrity couple over New Year 2024, but South Korean paparazzi-style media publication Dispatch has finally delivered.
This morning (Feb 27), they reported that rising actor Lee Jae-wook, 25, and K-pop idol Karina, 23, from Aespa are dating.
They both attended Prada's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week on Jan 14 and their relationship reportedly began there.
@i_d Omg omg omg #JAEWOOKxPRADA #PradaFW24 #LeeJaeWook #KARINAxPradaFW24 #Prada #KARINA
"I think it's fair to say it was love at first sight," an insider told Dispatch. "They fell in love from the moment they met at the fashion show."
The couple was reportedly able to spend time with each other in Milan and Seoul despite their busy schedules, and despite Karina still living in a dorm with the other Aespa members.
Photos from Dispatch also show Karina in Jae-wook's neighbourhood. They reportedly spent time together walking around a park late at night.
Jae-wook's agency C-JeS Studio and Karina's label SM Entertainment both responded to the media stating that they will need to verify the report.
Aespa is a fourth-generation K-pop girl group that made its debut on Nov 20, 2020, with Karina as its leader.
She is also a member of the SM Entertainment supergroup Got the Beat with soloist BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation, Wendy and Seulgi from Red Velvet and fellow Aespa member Winter.
Jae-wook made his acting debut in 2018 K-drama Memories of the Alhambra and rose to prominence with his lead role in Alchemy of Souls (2022) and its sequel Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow.
His latest project is the Disney+ K-drama The Impossible Heir.
@peaches411_ Lee Jaewook taking care of Karina at the Prada event. Udh akrab aj berdua nih kalau 🫠 #aespa #karina #leejaewook #pradafw24 #karinaxpradafw24 #milanfashionweek #에스파카리나 #이재욱 #kpop #fyp
