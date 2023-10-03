BTS' Jungkook insists he's 'grateful for even the malicious comments' about his music

Jungkook insists he's "grateful for even the malicious comments" about his music.

The BTS star has admitted that whilst he doesn't like his haters, he is thankful they've taken the time to pay him any attention.

Taking part in one of the listening parties for his latest solo hit, 3D with Jack Harlow, he noted that "there are plenty of people who don't like me".

He continued: "It means they're spending their time on me. I'd consider that some sort of interest. Right? They're different kinds of fans.

"If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn't. So, I thank them for their time.

"I don't like them, though. I don't have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn't love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me."

The boy band member followed up his debut solo single Seven with American rapper Latto with 3D.

And he's set to release a "mini album" by November.

Speaking to his bandmate Suga on his talk show Suchwita, Jungkook teased: "I have another single. And then, I'll be releasing a small mini album by November."

Jungkook admitted it was challenging following up Seven.

Asked if he's finished the collection, he confessed: "No. I have to start working on them now.

"I want a song like [Seven] for my second single too, but I haven't found it."

In a recent interview, Jungkook admitted his musical ambition is to become "more appreciated and be even better".

He told Weverse Magazine: "In a word: Cool. That's the whole reason I'm doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday - I want to be able to really experience that feeling...

"I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition.

"I'll know I'm that kind of pop star once I can do that."

