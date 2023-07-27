entertainment

BTS fan tricks Jungkook into confirming V is releasing solo album

BTS' V (left) has a new album coming, Jungkook accidentally revealed.
Drima ChakrabortyPUBLISHED ONJuly 27, 2023 3:36 AMByDrima Chakraborty

Step aside, Tom Holland. There's a new guy in town accidentally revealing spoilers.

BTS idol Jungkook was livestreaming on Weverse early this morning (July 27), the social media platform he uses most frequently since deactivating his Instagram.

While chatting with fans, he read out a question: "Have I listened to V's album already?"

He answered: "Did the news go out already?"

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, it had not.

There were reports last week that V, 27, is preparing to release his new album, which BTS' management Big Hit Music responded to with a curt: "We will reveal more details once the schedule is confirmed."

This means that Jungkook was the one to confirm that the album is indeed coming, albeit accidentally.

Jungkook continued: "I did hear a couple of songs. He's good, they're good."

Armys (BTS fans) were amused by how they had "tricked" Jungkook into revealing V's album release.

"Tae-hyung (V's real name) is about to get a text in the morning saying Armys know about the album and Jungkook confirmed it," joked a fan on Twitter.

Another pointed out how Jungkook was better than Big Hit Music at promoting V's album, pointing to how "KTH1 (Kim Tae-hyung 1) is coming" and "V is coming" were trending on Twitter.

A fan commended the one who asked the question, tweeting: "The Army who tricked Jungkook into spilling about Tae's album needs to be a lawyer or something, because they had me thinking I missed the notification."

Another person who seemingly confirmed V's upcoming album was South Korean music critic Kim Young-dae.

He revealed during a lecture yesterday that he had heard some of V's new songs two months ago and that V's voice sounded very "loose and natural" in it.

He also teased: "There's one reason why this album is so unique, you'll be surprised — it's not a collaboration."

