BTS fan tricks Jungkook into confirming V is releasing solo album

Step aside, Tom Holland. There's a new guy in town accidentally revealing spoilers.

BTS idol Jungkook was livestreaming on Weverse early this morning (July 27), the social media platform he uses most frequently since deactivating his Instagram.

While chatting with fans, he read out a question: "Have I listened to V's album already?"

He answered: "Did the news go out already?"

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, it had not.

There were reports last week that V, 27, is preparing to release his new album, which BTS' management Big Hit Music responded to with a curt: "We will reveal more details once the schedule is confirmed."

This means that Jungkook was the one to confirm that the album is indeed coming, albeit accidentally.

Jungkook continued: "I did hear a couple of songs. He's good, they're good."

jungkook said he already heard few songs from kth1 ahhhhh his smile at the end 😭🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/rZPMrTBi97 — char 🦦 (@TAESTlN) July 26, 2023

Armys (BTS fans) were amused by how they had "tricked" Jungkook into revealing V's album release.

"Tae-hyung (V's real name) is about to get a text in the morning saying Armys know about the album and Jungkook confirmed it," joked a fan on Twitter.

Another pointed out how Jungkook was better than Big Hit Music at promoting V's album, pointing to how "KTH1 (Kim Tae-hyung 1) is coming" and "V is coming" were trending on Twitter.

A fan commended the one who asked the question, tweeting: "The Army who tricked Jungkook into spilling about Tae's album needs to be a lawyer or something, because they had me thinking I missed the notification."

Another person who seemingly confirmed V's upcoming album was South Korean music critic Kim Young-dae.

He revealed during a lecture yesterday that he had heard some of V's new songs two months ago and that V's voice sounded very "loose and natural" in it.

김영대님 #TAEHYUNG 언급



좀 놀라실 것 같아요! 일단 뷔 라는 보컬리스트의 새발견이라고 해도 좋을 것 같고요. 기존에 익숙했던 뷔의 모습도 당연히 있고요. 근데 그걸 ‘아.. 저걸 저렇게 풀어냈구나..’하는 놀라움을 느끼실 것 같아요. 일단 음악이 너무 좋고요. pic.twitter.com/CKL9XBA2kc — 동화 (@fairytale_EHEH) July 26, 2023

He also teased: "There's one reason why this album is so unique, you'll be surprised — it's not a collaboration."

