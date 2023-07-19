No joke: BTS' Jin manages to stop robbery in Brazil while serving military service in South Korea

BTS' Jin is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea, but he's protecting lives in other nations too.

This time, all the way in Brazil.

Yesterday (June 18), Brazilian media RIC Mais reported that earlier this month, 21-year-old Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis was out at night in Paranas, Brazil, when a robber approached her at a bus stop.

Of course, Mr Worldwide Handsome did not magically appear out of thin air, but what happened left fans and netizens alike not only amazed, but amused too.

According to Reis, the robber grabbed her phone out of her hands, and when he turned the device over, he "stared" at her phone case that had a photo of Jin wearing his military uniform.

"He must have thought, 'Her boyfriend is in the military, I'm not going to steal it'," Reis told RIC Mais, adding the robber returned the phone to her and ran off.

The incident went viral in South Korea, and netizens took the opportunity to crack jokes and take notes, calling the situation hilarious.

"LOL, I'm going to put a picture of a soldier on my phone's background when I go overseas," said one netizen.

"I mean, it was so dangerous but her method of escaping is so hilarious," said another, adding that since Reis is safe now, they can laugh about it.

Others even called it a "life hack".

If you are looking for photos of Korean stars in military uniform as 'protection', we have a selection here and also here.

