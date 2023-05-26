'I'll continue to work hard': BTS' J-Hope shares recent photos after completing military basic training

We've seen what he's been served for his meals, and now J-Hope is serving fans up with pictures of himself in the military.

BTS' Jung Ho-seok, better known as J-Hope, has shared images of himself in the South Korean military uniform on social media.

The 29-year-old rapper posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story and uploaded two more pictures to the K-pop fan platform Weverse.

PHOTO: Weverse/BTS

J-Hope also took the opportunity to thank fans through his Weverse post, according to South Korean media.

"The letters and support you (fans) sent to me were really helpful and allowed me to train very hard," he wrote. "I'll continue to work hard for my remaining time in military service and do my best to portray the best side of myself. I love you.

BTS' leader Kim Nam-joon, or RM, also commented on J-Hope's post, commending him for his hard work thus far.

J-Hope enlisted in April this year to a boot camp in the Gangwon province and is the second member of BTS to enter the South Korean military for mandatory national service.

Now that he's completed his five-week basic military training, J-Hope will be assigned to a battalion as an active-duty soldier and will eventually be discharged in October 2024.

The first BTS member to enter the military was Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, who began his service in December last year.

