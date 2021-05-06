Here's how Kang Ha-neul, Chanyeol, Kim Soo-hyun and other K-drama hunks look like in military uniforms

What, did you think we were done? Of course not.

Since many of you went gaga over our previous list of K-drama hotties in their military uniform, we're back with a new set of names.

These handsome actors stole hearts on screen and now, they're mesmerising their fans in green.

Lee Joon-gi

Joon-gi's breakthrough role was as a clown on the 2005 historical drama The King and the Clown and he was also recognised for his work on the 2005 romantic comedy My Girl.

He initially wanted to defer his military service as he had two upcoming projects. However, his application was rejected and Joon-gi enlisted on May 3, 2010. The 39-year-old earned top scores in marksmanship during his basic training and was later assigned to the Ministry of National Defense's public relations department.

In August 2010, he starred in the military musical Voyage of Life alongside fellow actor Ju Ji-hoon. After 21 months of active duty, Joon-gi was discharged on Feb 16, 2012.

Kang Ha-neul

The 31-year-old is an accomplished actor known for his roles in dramas like The Heirs and Angel Eyes. In 2020, he was ranked 23rd on the annual Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list.

Ha-neul enlisted on Sept 11, 2017 and his basic training completion ceremony took place on Oct 24, where he was also recognised for his exemplary performance. He was appointed as the honorary ambassador of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) on Feb 22, 2019. He was discharged on May 23, 2019, but as an ambassador, he participated in events organised by the MMA till December 2019.

Kim Soo-hyun

A top Hallyu star and one of the highest paid actors in South Korea, Soo-hyun is best known for his roles on Dream High, My Love from the Star, and most recently, It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

The 33-year-old started his mandatory service on Oct 23, 2017 and was supposed to be on public service duty due to a pre-existing cardiac condition, but was eventually cleared for combat. He was placed fourth on the list of outstanding trainees during his basic training and was rewarded with a vacation by the division commander.

Subsequently, Soo-hyun was deployed to the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion to continue his duty — calling it a "right decision" — and received an early promotion to the rank of sergeant. He was discharged on July 1, 2019.

Ji Chang-wook

Chang-wook, 33, started his career in musical theatre and shot to fame after playing the lead in the 2010 drama series, Smile Again.

He enlisted on Aug 14, 2017 and upon completion of his basic training, was awarded a prize for his good performance. He was then assigned to the 5th Artillery Brigade for the remainder of his service and rose through the ranks to become a sergeant.

Chang-wook was discharged on April 27, 2019.

Park Hyung-sik

The singer-turned-actor is part of the South Korean boyband ZE:A and he is known for his roles in shows like The Heirs, High Society and Suits.

Hyung-sik, 29, started his military service on June 10, 2019, and trained as a military police officer at the Capital Defense Command. He previously shared that he was inspired to join the Capital Defense Command after he was praised for his shooting skills while training for the variety show, Real Man.

He was discharged on Jan 4, 2021.

Park Chan-yeol

Better known as Chanyeol, the South Korean rapper-singer is a member of boy group Exo. He can also be seen in productions like So I Married an Anti-fan and Secret Queen Makers.

He enlisted on March 29, 2021 and is estimated to complete his service on Sept 28, 2022.

ALSO READ: Going green: We look at Lee Min-ho, Hyun Bin, Lee Seung-gi and other hot K-drama hunks in their military uniforms

bryanlim@asiaone.com