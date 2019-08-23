Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley

It's no secret that Jayley Woo was grieving after the death of her boyfriend, local actor Aloysius Pang, in an overseas military exercise.

However, what many may not know is that her twin sister, Hayley Woo, was instrumental in getting her through that dark period.

When asked if older twin Hayley played an "important role" during the "lowest point" in her life, 27-year-old Jayley replied: "Definitely. I have my sister to thank. And she had to put up with a lot of things with my emotional and mental state

"If it was not for her, I wouldn't be here sitting and talking to you all anymore."

On this week's episode of Buckle Up, the twins - also known as Jay On The Hay - spilled the beans on each other and gave us a peek at the sisterhood between this dynamic duo.

"It's really like a seesaw," Hayley added, explaining that the twins would take on contrasting personalities to complement each other.

In other words, when one is "quieter", the other is "louder".

Hayley said: "When she's down, I'll be the one to pull her up. Not to protect, but more of an encouragement, I guess.

"And at that point of time, I was really immune to crying. I didn't even feel like crying anyway. I just felt like there was nothing worse that could happen anyway."

GROWING PAINS

But the sisters weren't always that close to begin with and they fought a lot when they were kids.

Hayley confessed: "We did have physical fights when we were younger though. Our mother was so angry until she went into the kitchen and took out a knife and said, 'Come, both of you go kill each other'."

Jayley chimed in: "The whole block could hear us."

And while the twins talk things over civilly now, it's apparent that Hayley's antics gets on Jayley's nerves occasionally; especially since the latter tends to take on the role of the older sister.

When asked if Hayley is the lazier of the two, Jayley said exasperatedly: "She is the lazy one. Oh my god. Don't get me started."

Hayley explained indignantly: "I enjoy doing nothing. I enjoy being in my 'nothing' box.. I enjoy just sitting on the bed and just blanking out."

"Which is why I sometimes don't understand whether we're from the same egg. Like seriously? Cannot leh!" Jayley quipped.

She added: "There must be some motivation in life for you to like propel yourself to do something better right?"

And no, Jayley doesn't consider watching Netflix as a productive way to spend one's time; not even if it supposedly helps Hayley with her acting.

WHO IS THE BETTER ACTRESS?

Now, wouldn't we like to know that too?

"I would say Jayley because she went through more stuff than me. She experienced more stuff than me," Hayley admitted.

Guess all that Netflix didn't really help, it seems.

Jayley replied humbly: "I don't think I'm the better actress but I do think that I have more life experiences compared to my sister and it does help with acting, whether or not I want to admit."

She also acknowledged that after experiencing certain events in life, she has been able to see scripts in a different light and it's something that one needs to go through in order to understand.

That said, one thing that gives the younger twin an edge in acting is her ability to cry.

"She's a crybaby," Hayley pointed out, much to the displeasure of Jayley.

"She's a shui long tou (water tap)," Hayley corrected.

Jayley explained: "Being a 'water tap' is good when it comes to acting, but my problem now is that I cannot control my emotions that well.

"But I think it's a good thing because being able to turn it (the tears) on is better than not being able to."

Jayley can be next seen on the upcoming local horror film Late Night Ride while Hayley was in a supporting role on Channel 8's 2018 drama, Doppelganger.

If you would like to find out more about the shenanigans and juicy deets that were revealed, don't forget to watch this week's episode of Buckle Up!

