Burglars break into Lee Byung-hun's Los Angeles mansion

A staff member working for South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun was met with a nasty shock when they stopped by his mansion in Los Angeles, US.

According to a report by TMZ, the employee dropped by last week and found the place ransacked.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told the American tabloid paper: "We were told the thieves smashed a sliding glass door to get inside the house."

The report added that the break-in happened while the 53-year-old was out of town and details regarding whether items were stolen remain unclear.

Police suspected that the incident was the work of a group of burglars who have been stealing from wealthy residents around Los Angeles, and that Byung-hun wasn't specifically targeted.

Currently, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

His agency BH Entertainment confirmed the report in a separate statement and said that Byung-hun and his family are safe and currently in South Korea.

"There was no financial damage," they clarified.

Byung-hun is married to actress Lee Min-jung and the couple recently welcomed their second child.

