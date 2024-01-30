Mayiduo spends $150k on 7 Rolexes to reward staff: 'Doesn't make sense for the boss to take all the profits'

What would you do with $150,000?

Local content creator and internet personality Mayiduo chose to spend it on gifts for his employees at his interior firm SG Interior KJ.

In an Instagram video posted yesterday (Jan 29), the 31-year-old, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, shared the reason behind doing so.

"Every year, those who hit their targets, we'll buy them a Rolex as a souvenir for their hard work. I feel that as a boss, profits must be shared. It doesn't make sense for the boss to take all the profits," he explained.

The clip shows his employees choosing their Rolex watches from a store at Far East Plaza, and of course the boss treated himself to one too.

Showing off the luxury item on his wrist, Mayiduo said: "I should also reward myself, right?"

In the caption of his Instagram post, he emphasised the importance of looking after your employees.

"In this current age and time, if you are a boss who keeps all the profits to yourself, you will never go far. Take care of your team and your team will automatically take care of your business," he wrote, adding that he spent a total of $150,000 on seven Rolex watches for his employees.

"This is not a small sum of money to a SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) like ours, but we believe in rewarding and sharing our profits with our people as a recognition of their hard work and contribution."

Mayiduo added that he paid for the watches and the video is not a commercial.

Netizens took to the comments section to crack jokes and ask if he needed new employees.

"Bro I'm ready to start work. When can I start?" joked one netizen.

Another commented: "My boss also brought me to Far East Plaza, but to eat chicken rice (I paid myself)."

"If my boss can have the same mindset as you, I would work for life," said another.

Besides SG Interior KJ, Mayiduo is also the founder of the T-shirt printing service El Print Pte Ltd and co-founder of Double Up, a media company focused on Mandarin social media content.

In an interview with AsiaOne last year, he revealed that he has plans to direct a comedy movie.

"I have not made it yet. I think as a content creator myself, I watched a lot of Stephen Chow movies. I want to create my own comedy films and I want to create a few," he told us back then.

"I think if I really make the movie and people like it, then maybe by then I will feel that I have contributed to the arts in Singapore."

