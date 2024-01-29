'Rewarded myself with a crown': Kingdom Yuen bestowed princess title

She's finally got an official title to match her name.

Hong Kong veteran actress Kingdom Yuen recently shared how she was bestowed the title of princess by the Mindanao Tribal Governance in the Philippines.

"I like helping people and unknowingly, someone nominated me to be a princess," said the 60-year-old in a video interview with Viu Hong Kong.

"And tadah! I received the 'princess' title. When I see my husband in the future, I will tell him to kneel before me."

She added that the title of a "Muslim princess" meant that her husband is now a Datuk.

"As they say, life is short. Trying out being a princess is not bad at all. My real name is Yuen Lai King and it contains the word King in English. I'm basically royalty, so I rewarded myself with a crown."

Regarding rumours of her retirement, Kingdom, who recently dabbled in livestreaming, stated that she has no plans of doing so anytime soon.

"I'm not retiring, I'm just not filming currently," she remarked, adding that 2024 will be a busy year for her and that she would like to start a health-related video channel.

She mentioned that she is also busy taking care of more than ten dogs at home, and joked that she will go from a "princess" to a "slave" picking up their poo.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com