Dylan Wang, Zhang Yunlong and other Chinese stars spotted around Singapore a day after fans thronged MBS event

A day after they were welcomed by hundreds of fans at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), these Chinese stars were spotted out and about in various parts of Singapore.

The Yuewen Global IP Awards 2023 was held on Saturday (Jan 27) at MBS with various popular stars gracing the event, including actors Dylan Wang, Lin Gengxin, Lin Yi, Song Yi and Zhang Yunlong, as well as local singer-actress Kit Chan.

When AsiaOne reached MBS Hotel Tower 2 at 2pm that day, there were at least 20 fans sitting near the lift lobby, hoping to catch the celebs as they walked towards the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

At the red carpet event held publicly near The Shoppes at 3.30pm, hundreds of fans from around Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and China, were seen.

Following the frenzy at Changi Airport on Jan 26 when Dylan arrived in Singapore, fans roared with cheers and called out his name repeatedly when he appeared, dressed casually in a white T-shirt and black pants.

The 25-year-old, whose notable works include Meteor Garden (2018) and Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022), also waved to the crowds waiting to meet him at the first and second level of the building.

After attending the awards ceremony, some of the stars were spotted around Singapore the next day.

Zhang Yunlong seen at Orchard Road, enjoys evening breeze at East Coast Park

One of the touristy things to do when visiting Singapore is to go to Orchard Road and that was what Yunlong did.

A netizen posted on Xiaohongshu a photo of the 35-year-old near Paragon on Jan 28, sharing that she had just walked past him and he was carrying his purchase from luxury brand Goyard.

"Even wearing a hat can't hide his celebrity aura! He is so tall and lean," the post reads.

Other netizens commented in the post that they saw Yunlong, known for My Roommate is a Detective (2020) and The Furthest Distance (2023), at Takashimaya that same afternoon.

Yunlong also updated his Weibo account later that night, sharing photos of him at East Coast Park enjoying the evening sea breeze and dining by the beach.

Dylan Wang shops at Louis Vuitton

Dylan was spotted by many fans to be shopping at the Louis Vuitton (LV) boutique in MBS.

He was dressed casually in a black hoodie from his own fashion brand D.Desirable and wearing a black mask with glasses.

Dylan, who is also a brand ambassador for LV in the China region, reportedly purchased a pair of shoes.

Wang Churan sent off by fans at Changi Airport

While some Chinese stars continued with a small vacation in Singapore after the awards ceremony, there were others who bade goodbye to Singapore for now.

Actress Wang Churan was seen at Changi Airport Terminal 3 yesterday (Jan 28) with fans sending her off. She was dressed in a brown hoodie, white skirt with a light brown hat and sunglasses.

One of them asked her: "Will you be coming back to Singapore?"

"I will be back," she replied gently with a smile.

The 25-year-old, whose popular works includes Fireworks of My Heart (2023), also waved to fans after she went into the departure hall.

Lin Yi bids goodbye to Singapore in Instagram post

Lin Yi updated his Instagram account on Jan 28 with a selfie of himself, believed to be taken from MBS and included two thumbs-up emojis and two waving emojis.

The 25-year-old, whose popular works include Put Your Head on My Shoulders (2019) and Derailment (2023), reportedly left Singapore in the late afternoon yesterday and was seen at the Beijing airport in the wee hours this morning.

During his stay here, he was spotted at Chinatown on Jan 27.

Song Yi visits relatives in Singapore

Besides visiting the Merlion Park on Jan 25, Song Yi also met her cousin and his family who live in Singapore.

In a Xiaohongshu post on Jan 27, believed to be made by the wife of Song Yi's cousin, the 34-year-old actress is seen posing with her nephew sitting on her lap and a photo of a meal with her family members.

The post reads: "He finally gets to see his beautiful aunt!"

Song Yi, whose notable works include Destined (2023) and Luoyang (2021), reportedly left Singapore last night for filming in Beijing.

