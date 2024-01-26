Chinese stars Dylan Wang, Song Yi and Lin Yi spotted in Singapore ahead of award ceremony at MBS

While fans anticipate meeting their favourite Chinese celebrities in town this weekend for the Yuewen Global IP Awards, to be held at Marina Bay Sands tomorrow (Jan 27), some of them are already here.

Song Yi takes photos with Merlion

Actress Song Yi was spotted at the Merlion Park on Jan 25.

The 34-year-old, whose notable works includes Destined (2023) with actor and rumoured boyfriend Bai Jingting and Luoyang (2021) with singer-actor Wang Yibo, was seen posing for photos with the Merlion and spotted later near an eatery.

Besides taking photos with her fans, a netizen also saw her at Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

Lin Yi welcomed warmly by fans at Changi Airport

Lin Yi landed in Singapore this morning and was received warmly by his fans who had gathered at Changi Airport to see him in person.

According to fan-cams on Weibo, the 25-year-old actor, who is best known for his performances in Put Your Head on My Shoulder (2019) and Derailment (2023), was dressed in a black cap, jacket, long pants and a light grey mask. A small group of fans gathered around him as he waited for the lift at the arrival hall.

"Welcome to Singapore," some of his fans said.

"It's my first time here," Lin Yi replied gently.

In other footage, fans also requested for him to upload more selfies on his Weibo account for Chinese New Year.

He nodded, smiling: "Okay, okay, I will try to."

Lin Yi was also seen waving to his fans after he was escorted into the lift and his fans wished that he would have a good time here.

Ayanga spotted at Beijing Airport flying to Singapore

While theatre actor-singer Ayanga, 34, was not yet spotted out and about in Singapore, Chinese paparazzi have captured him heading to Singapore from Beijing airport on Jan 24.

His Weibo account, which reflects his IP location, also shows that he is currently in Singapore.

As one of the most popular theatre actors in China, he has performed in many notable theatrical works, including the Chinese version of The Phantom of the Opera.

He also performed Gene Kelly's Singin' in the Rain with local singer Tanya Chua on singing variety show Our Song in 2019.

Dylan Wang's arrival whips fans at Changi Airport into a frenzy

Dylan Wang created a huge buzz on Weibo and Xiaohongshu when he was first rumoured to be making an appearance at Yuewen Global IP Awards.

The 25-year-old actor was seen at the Shanghai airport this morning heading to Singapore. He was garbed in black and wearing glasses and a baseball cap with a teddy bear.

Dylan is best known for portraying Dao Ming Si in the 2018 remake of idol drama Meteor Garden and shot to fame after portraying Dongfang Qingcang in Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Shi Yan in Only for Love (2023).

According to photos and videos taken at Changi Airport in the late afternoon, there was a huge crowd waiting for him, with many fans holding his banners. His arrival threw fans into a frenzy as many cheered and shouted for him. Barricades were set up and as Dylan exited the airport, he waved and bowed to them.

According to the latest Weibo post by Marina Bay Sands, there appears to be a related event at Level 1 of The Shoppes tomorrow from 3.30pm — ahead of the 7pm award ceremony — and crowd control will begin from 1.30pm onwards.

