Dylan Wang, Lin Yi, Lin Gengxin and other Chinese celebrities are coming to MBS on Jan 27

C-drama fans, your chance to meet your favourite celebrities is here.

According to the digital display screens at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), popular Chinese stars such as Dylan Wang from the 2018 remake of Meteor Garden, Lin Yi from Put Your Head On My Shoulder (2019) and Lin Gengxin from Scarlet Heart (2011) will be gracing the Yuewen Global IP Awards held at MBS this Saturday (Jan 27).

Other celebrities in attendance are Wang Churan, Kitty Zhang, Leon Zhang Yunlong, Song Yi, Liu Guanlin, Ayanga, Anson Hu, Gong Linna, as well as our homegrown singer Kit Chan.

This is the first time that the awards ceremony is held outside China.

Tickets are priced at $368 each, exclusive of booking fees.

Each ticket also comes with a Yuewen gift bag that includes one set of The Outcast limited edition blind box and one Qi Dian VIP gift card (worth approximately $20).

You can purchase tickets on the Marina Bay Sands website.

ALSO READ: 'It's me, you and 60,000 amazing Singaporeans': Technical hiccup at Coldplay concert leads to guitar-only mass singalong

yanning.soh@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.