'It's me, you and 60,000 amazing Singaporeans': Technical hiccup at Coldplay concert leads to guitar-only mass singalong

Technical issues didn't stop them from continuing with their concert.

British rock band Coldplay held their first concert in Singapore last night (Jan 23), and a fan shared how a hiccup happened midway.

"They had a slight technical issue with the piano during The Scientist but Coldplay handled it like a pro!" wrote a user with the handle Itss.rj on TikTok.

In the video, lead vocalist Chris Martin can be seen saying: "We'll be fine if it (the piano) stops working. We could do this with a guitar too."

The clip then cuts to him talking to guitarist Jonny Buckland.

"Let's sing with everybody, come on. We've never done this before," he smiled.

"It's me and you man, and 60,000 amazing Singaporeans."

They performed an acoustic version of The Scientist as the audience sang along.

In usual performances of the song, Chris, 46, would sing while playing the piano and the other band members accompany him on guitar, bass and drums.

Netizens in the comments section expressed how they thought the song sounded good despite the technical hiccup.

"Who needs a piano when you have Coldplay?" said one netizen, to which Rica replied: "Their vocals are always slaying either way."

Another commented: "It was good anyway."

Another remarked how they got "goosebumps".

Coldplay will perform at the National Stadium for another five nights on Jan 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

Another concert-goer shared a video on TikTok of the massive crowd leaving the venue and walking towards Stadium MRT station last night, warning ticket-holders of the upcoming concerts: "It's like the Hunger Games out here."



Some comments under the post reassured that it would be alright as long as the crowds follow the instructions from the ushers and be patient.

