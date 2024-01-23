Disgraced former BigBang member Seungri holds fan meeting in Cambodia, claims he'll bring G-Dragon to the country

Ex-BigBang member Seungri has kept busy since his release from prison last year.

From hobnobbing with celebs in Singapore during the F1 weekend to two-timing women in Bali, the man has been spotted all over Southeast Asia.

His latest stop in the region was Cambodia, where he appeared to be holding a fan meeting at a craft brewery.

Videos from the event show the 33-year-old enthusiastically addressing the audience. He tells them that his friends had reservations about him visiting the country due to its reputation for danger but now he believes it's "the greatest country in Asia".

While some were amused by Seungri's rant, a netizen commented: "The only thing that's dangerous is your damn self bro."

"This man has committed many crimes," another wrote.

Other TikTok videos of the event also had several netizens simply commenting "Burning Sun scandal". Some warned that Seungri could start a "Burning Sun club II" in Cambodia.

Seungri co-founded the Burning Sun nightclub in Seoul which faced allegations of sex crimes, including the drugging and trafficking of women, including minors, to high-profile individuals and the distribution of non-consensual sex videos in chat rooms.

Seungri was convicted of abetting prostitution and embezzlement and sentenced to three years in prison, which was reduced to 18 months.

He also quit the K-pop group BigBang in 2019 as he was embroiled in controversy, but a video from his recent event in Cambodia shows him claiming he'll bring his former band member G-Dragon to the country one day

Some netizens commented that G-Dragon, 35, would not want to associate with Seungri after his conviction but fans defended the disgraced idol, with one commenting: "Stay mad, they are still friends".

"Proof that their bond/friendship was never ruined by any means," another netizen commented.

While Seungri may still have fans in Cambodia, South Korean netizens do not share the same sentiment and took to anonymous forum Theqoo to share their anger.

"Since he can't work in South Korea, he goes to Southeast Asia to make money," a comment read. "Why are you accepting it?"

Another read: "There are limits to being shameless."

"Wow, it's a wonder how G-Dragon can keep himself from beating this dude up," a netizen wrote.

