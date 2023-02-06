These 3 Korean celebs, including a criminal, are returning to society

Sometimes, celebrities disappear from public sight and they're usually welcomed by fans when they return. However, there are always exceptions to the norm.

Three Korean celebrities are returning to society soon: Baekhyun from K-pop boy group Exo, actor Jang Ki-yong as well as Seungri, disgraced former member of BigBang. One of them won't be welcomed by the public with open arms and it's not hard to guess who.

Exo's Baekhyun

South Korean singer Baekhyun from Exo was discharged from military service yesterday (Feb 5), according to his tweet.

A picture of Exo's Baekhyun taken from his Instagram page.

"See you tomorrow," the 30-year-old wrote to his fans that same day while also confessing that he was nervous.

"I used to be eloquent, but what if I don't speak well?"

낼 우리만나네! 떨리네?... ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ나 말잘했는데 말 잘 못하면어뜨카지 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) February 5, 2023

He is also making sure his physique is up to standard, saying: "For now, I'm doing cardio, since I can't be swollen tomorrow."

It seems like he has little to worry about, as fans welcomed him back with warm comments.

"I am truly crying of happiness, thank you for coming back to us safe," wrote one fan.

South Korean media outlet Soompi also reported that Baekhyun wrote a personal message to the members of Exo's fan club, thanking them for waiting.

"You waited a long time, right? I'm here. Now, I'm not going anywhere."

He will hold a live broadcast today at 8pm Korean time (7pm Singapore time) on Exo's YouTube channel @weareoneEXO.

It was also reported by Korean media Allkpop today that Baekhyun will be joining DearU Bubble!, a fan communication platform between celebrities and fans.

The pop star began his mandatory military service on May 6, 2021, his 29th birthday. Korean media had reported that due to hyperthyroidism, Baekhyun was deployed to do social work in place of active military duty.

Big Bang's ex-member Seungri

According to Allkpop, BigBang ex-member Seungri will be released from prison on Feb 11.

Back in Jan 2020, the 32-year-old was indicted for nine criminal charges, including solicitation of illegal prostitution, illegal overseas gambling, the spread of illegally filmed sexual content, embezzlement, threatening, and assault.

He was originally found guilty of all nine charges and was sentenced to three years in prison. The High Military Court reduced his sentence to one year and six months after he filed an appeal.

When it was revealed that he would be returning to society soon, there was some degree of public displeasure.

While some are concerned that he might immediately return to content creation on YouTube, the majority of the comments said that he probably has to maintain a low profile till the public becomes less hostile.

Netizens have left disgruntled comments on Instagram: "Please don't return to YouTube, I don't want to see you at all."

Actor Jang Ki-yong

Jang Ki-yong, who enlisted in the military on Aug 23, 2021, will be officially discharged from his mandatory service on Feb 22.

His agency YG Entertainment shared on Feb 6 that they have not planned any special events upon his return.

The 30-year-old rose to fame through his first lead role in Search: WWW in 2019. Ki-yong is also known for his roles in My Roommate Is a Gumiho (2021) and his last drama role before enlistment was as Song Hye-kyo's love interest in Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021).

Prior to acting, he was a model, earning several awards including the Fashion Model Award at the 2014 Asia Model Awards and Best Dressed Model at the 2015 Korea's Best Dresser Swan Awards.

