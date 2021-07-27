K-drama's rising idol Jang Ki-yong enlisting into military service in August

Looks like we have to bid farewell to Korean leading man Jang Ki-yong for the next two years.

Yesterday (July 26), it was announced that the rising K-drama star is scheduled to enlist into the military next month.

The 28-year-old's talent management agency YG Entertainment said in a statement: "Actor Jang Ki-yong will enlist as an active-duty soldier on August 23 after concluding filming for his drama Now, We Are Breaking Up.

"To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the location and time of his enlistment will not be revealed. This was an inevitable decision made for the safety of fans and reporters, so we ask for your understanding."

The model-actor recently starred in the Netflix film Sweet & Sour with Chae Soo-bin and Jung Soo-jung, as well as the rom-com drama My Roommate is a Gumiho alongside Girl's Day's Lee Hye-ri.

Since early April, Ki-yong has been filming his upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up with Descendants of the Sun actress Song Hye-kyo. In the series about break-ups, she plays the team leader of the design department in a fashion company, while he plays her love interest, a hot freelance photographer.

