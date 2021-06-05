Who's Jang Ki-yong? 7 things to know about this handsome actor who's Song Hye-kyo's new leading man

If you haven't heard of Jang Ki-yong, you are definitely missing out.

The 28-year-old is quickly making his way up the ranks and gaining recognition in the Korean entertainment industry. In fact, those who have heard of him will know how amazing his performance was in the 2018 melodrama Come and Hug Me, which earned him Best New Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Curious to know more? Here are seven things to know about this young heartthrob who looks rather like Hyun Bin.

He started out as a model

Ki-yong began his career in the entertainment industry in 2012 as a model. His first gig was walking for the streetwear fashion brand General Idea during Seoul Fashion Week for their Spring/Summer collection.

He made a breakthrough in his modelling career which eventually led him to win the Fashion Model Award at the 2014 Asian Model Awards. In the same year, he made his acting debut with a cameo role in the drama It's Okay, That's Love, alongside actress and YG Entertainment label-mate Lee Sung-kyung.

He appears in two of IU's music videos

Everyone knows IU, who's nicknamed The Nation's Sweetheart, but did you know Ki-yong and IU acted together in the 2018 drama My Mister? He played a loan shark who admired IU's character when he was young.

What's more surprising is that the pair met a few years prior to the drama. Ki-yong had the opportunity to star in two of the singer's music videos in 2013, specifically the songs The Red Shoes and Friday, before his acting debut.

He can also sing

What's more attractive than a handsome man who can act and model? That's right, one who can serenade you with love songs.

Ki-yong is full of surprises and he has a heavenly voice to accompany his looks. He sang for the soundtracks of his dramas The Liar and His Lover, and Come Hug Me, with the songs titled In Your Eyes and Paradise Tree respectively.

He was also on the South Korean music programme Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook where he performed the song One Love.

Is there anything that this guy can't do?

He's starring in two shows now

It is no surprise that the charming Ki-yong is now pulling in the lead roles.

He's starring in the Netflix movie Sweet & Sour together with Chae Soo-bin and Jung Soo-jung (who's also known as Krystal Jung), which premiered on the streaming platform yesterday (June 4). The film takes a realistic look at the romance between Jang Hyeok (played by Ki-yong) and Da-eun (Soo-bin), which starts out sweet and loving, but gets worn down by work demands and exhaustion.

When a bold and charming colleague Bo-yeong (Soo-jung) takes a liking to Jang Hyeok, he's caught between the two women.

At a regional press conference for the drama held earlier this week, Ki-yong said he incorporated his own personality into Jang Hyeok. He added: "A lot of my gestures, like the way I smile and talk, a lot of that comes from me, Ki-yong. The director gave us the direction to be realistic and natural, and to be ourselves on set."

Besides Sweet & Sour, he's also in the ongoing iQiyi original drama series My Roommate is a Gumiho, which premiered on May 26.

He is a reserved person

During the Sweet & Sour press conference, Soo-jung also talked about the first time she met Ki-yong. "When I met him for the first time, he was rather reserved and not very talkative. There was a little distance [between us] at first, but as we got closer, i felt we have great chemistry on set. There were times when we would break character because we began laughing together."

In his earlier interviews, Ki-yong revealed that he used to be timid and an introvert.

In an interview with GQ Korea in 2019 that was reported on Soompi, he said: "I was a child who feared talking in front of others, and talking alone with someone like this [interview] was unimaginable. My personality slowly began to change after I stood in front of people as a model and while doing this job [as an actor]."

Jang Ki-yong and Jung Soo-jung during the press conference for the Netflix movie Sweet & Sour. PHOTO: Netflix

He's starring with Song Hye-kyo in her comeback drama after her divorce

Ki-yong is currently filming his upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up with Descendents of the Sun actress Song Hye-kyo. After a hiatus of more than two years, this drama — about break-ups — marks her first project after her divorce with actor Song Joong-ki.

She plays the team leader of the design department in a fashion company, while he plays a hot freelance photographer. There's a real-life age difference of 11 years but we totally don't think it's weird.

He is not dating Son Yeon-jae

Rumours of Ki-yong and former rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae dating recently circulated online after both posted similar photos of the ocean on their Instagram accounts.

For adoring fans out there, don't worry as both have denied the dating rumours.

His agency YG Entertainment commented that the pair do not know each other and that the photo in question was taken when he went to Busan to film Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Son's agency also responded, agreeing that the gymnast did not know the actor.

Jang Ki-yong at the press conference for his Netflix movie Sweet & Sour. PHOTO: Netflix

