Cha Eun-woo, Park Shin-hye, Song Hye-kyo: More childhood pics of K-drama stars

While some people search for the childhood photos of K-drama stars to see whether they've gone under the knife, we do it simply because we are obsessive.

After our first article featuring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-Ho and others, here are more photos of celebrities when they were little.

Cha Eun-woo

Fans nicknamed the 24-year-old singer-actor "Face Genius" for his close to perfection looks, and from his childhood pics, it looks like he was born with it.

Eun-woo is currently filming his first movie Decibel, an action thriller where he plays a Navy sonar technician (we can't wait to see him in uniform!). The movie's about a terrorist who plants a unique sound bomb in the city centre. As a similar incident occurred in a submarine a year ago, the Navy gets roped in to stop the attack.

He's also holding his first solo international fan meeting on June 4, more details on the event here.

Hwang In-youp

We can't help it; after watching the K-drama True Beauty, when we think of Eun-woo, we automatically think of his co-star Hwang In-youp. While he's cornering the market for playing rascally cool high school students, it's nice to see the 30-year-old looking cheeky in his balloon overalls.

He's reportedly reviewing an offer to play the male lead in the drama Why Oh Soo Jae?. If he accepts it, he'll play a law school freshman who served time in jail for a crime he didn't commit.

In-youp is also holding his first fan meeting — a virtual and international one — on July 3 and you can get more details here.

Park Shin-hye

Scroll to the last photo of her wearing a black dress and a frown. She looks like she hasn't changed much?

Shin-hye, 31, appears to be taking a break after her drama Sisyphus: The Myth ended in April. Perhaps she's catching up with her boyfriend, actor Choi Tae-joon, who was discharged from military service on May 18.

Song Hye-kyo

It looks like the Descendants of the Sun star has been a head-turner since she was a child.

Hye-kyo, 39, has been away from the public eye for almost two years since her divorce with actor Song Joong-ki, but she'll be returning — hopefully in the second half of this year — when her new drama Now, We Are Breaking Up hits the small screen.

She plays the team leader of the design department in a fashion company, and the drama is about, yes, break-ups.

Lee Joon-gi

We'd never have thought this was Joon-gi if he didn't post it on his Instagram himself. Fans in Japan recently caught the 39-year-old in an online fan meeting, but apart from that, there's no other news about how he's getting on since his drama Flower of Evil ended in September last year.

Hyun Bin

Okay, we know we featured Hyun Bin in our earlier article, but there can never be too much of Hyun Bin.

