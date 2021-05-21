Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-ho: How your fave Korean celebs looked like when they were kids

To your parents, you were probably the cutest kid ever — even if no one else agreed with them.

But the few people featured below are so absolutely adorable that there's no question about it. Since we love our K-drama and K-pop stars, and looking at cute things increases our happy hormones, let's indulge in some celebs' childhood photos.

To start things off, we have our favourite celeb couple of the year, Binjin.

Hyun Bin and Son Yejin

Fans love them so much after their romcom drama series Crash Landing On You that they've compiled side-by-side photos of when they were young. We're waiting for someone to do a montage of how their future kids will look like.

Lee Min-ho

Look at that round chubby face! And the hair! We're sure loads of aunties coo-ed over him then and even now. While he looks a bit fierce as a teen, he's gone all pretty boy as a grown-up.

IU (Lee Ji-eun)

She's very talented, super cute, and has a humongous heart. IU often gives back to charity, and just recently, she donated 500 million won ($589,000) to multiple charities to commemorate her last birthday in her 20s.

Song Joong-ki

The K-drama man of the moment looks very much the same, doesn't he? He appeared to be receiving an award in this photo, and we're not surprised. He was said to be a top student in school and even scored 380 points out of 400 on his national college entrance test.

Lisa

Okay, the Blackpink member isn't technically Korean but she got her break there. More importantly, check out that beautiful smile!

