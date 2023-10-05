'Every part of our itineraries was the same': Disgraced K-pop star Seungri caught two-timing women on Bali vacation

If you get a prison sentence for a hefty rap sheet of crimes including abetting prostitution and embezzlement, chances are you'd stay out of the public eye once you get out.

While former BigBang member Seungri has tried to stay low, reports have emerged of him clubbing in South Korea, dining in Kuala Lumpur, drinking with an Indonesian influencer and hobnobbing with celebs in Singapore last month during the F1 weekend.

An unconfirmed sighting even placed him here back in March, just a month after his release from prison.

South Korean paparazzi-style publication Dispatch published an expose yesterday (Oct 4) of his alleged cheating, writing that the disgraced former idol recently took a trip to Bali with two separate women.

In it, they alleged that Seungri planned a trip to Bali with one woman, named Ms A, from Sept 21 to 25, before parting ways with her and holidaying with another, Ms B, from Sept 25 to 29.

The two women claimed to be acquainted on social media, where they had discovered the similarities between their trips.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw Ms A's Instagram Story," Ms B told Dispatch. "There were pictures of the restaurant and cafe I went to with Seungri on her Instagram.

"It was the same place: The lodging, restaurant, beach and cafe were all the same. For a moment, I got goosebumps."

Ms A also confirmed to Dispatch: "I felt so embarrassed when Ms B contacted me. Every part of our itineraries was the same, only the woman he was with changed."

She alleged that even the finer details of their trips matched, right down to Seungri recommending the same sandwich Ms A had liked to Ms B.

Ms A had allegedly even taken a photo of Seungri at a golf course that he subsequently sent to Ms B, claiming that he was there with business associates.

"What are you going to do, unnie (older sister)?" alleged text messages from Ms B to Ms A read. "Did you know that he picked me up at the airport right after dropping you off?"

She attached a photo of Seungri at the hotel room with her.

Additional alleged text messages between Ms B and Seungri show her questioning him for "lying from the beginning to the end, treating me like an idiot".

Ms B told Dispatch: "After confirming the truth, I left Bali. Seungri sent me away and went to the club. He will never reflect, he will never change."

Many K-netizens expressed their distaste for Seungri on anonymous forum Theqoo.

"I'm surprised that people would still date him," a comment read.

Another lamented: "Even though he committed a crime, he can eat well, live well and have fun."

Many criticised the women for dating Seungri in the first place.

"If you met Seungri and knew what kind of person he was, you should have been prepared," a netizen wrote.

Others questioned why the women would even go out with him, wondering if it was because "he's rich".

"How can you trust a pimp?" commented another.

A netizen wrote: "His sexual crimes are okay, but cheating is unacceptable? F***, that's funny."

