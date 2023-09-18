Super Junior's Siwon, Eric Chou, Michelle Yeoh: Celebrities spotted in Singapore over F1 weekend

It was a lively weekend for not only F1 fans, but celebrities too.

Many stars were spotted in Singapore, some here to catch the race while others happened to hit our shores at the same time.

Chen Bolin and Kai Ko

Taiwanese actors Chen Bolin and Kai Ko went to an ARC event on Friday (Sept 15).

The latter posted an Instagram Story and local singer JJ Lin, who co-founded the members-only community, was seen in the photo.

Seungri

Seungri, former member of the K-pop group BigBang, was at the same event and was seen in a photo taken with local influencer Simon Khung.

This may not be his first time visiting Singapore this year as he was previously speculated to be in the country back in March, shortly after his jail term over the Burning Sun scandal.

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan dropped by Singapore last week and had been busy.

The 52-year-old attended Ronny Chieng's stand-up comedy show at The Star Vista on Sept 13 and snapped pics with local celebrities including Pierre Png and Janice Koh.

He spoke at the Milken Institute's 2023 Asia Summit on Sept 15 and also attended the Time100 Impact Awards yesterday where he was one of the award recipients.

Local singer Aaron Khaled took to Instagram to share a selfie he took with Ke Huy at the Singapore Grand Prix.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxTCh-SBKH9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Michelle Yeoh

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, Huy Quan's co-star in Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which she won Best Actress at the Oscars, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes, was also at the Grand Prix.

It appeared that she was here to accompany her husband Jean Todt, the former Team Principal of Ferrari.

Super Junior's Siwon and Pentagon's Kino

Choi Si-won from the K-pop boy band Super Junior was spotted in photos with fans and celebrities alike.

Besides JJ Lin, Indonesian actress Raline Shah posed on the race track with the South Korean singer-actor.

He was also seen in an Instagram Story with Kino from the K-pop group Pentagon and Singaporean businessman David Yong.

Eric Nam

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxR4a17rZ88/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Fans also met South Korean soloist Eric Nam who presented the Pirelli Pole Position Award to Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

He was also one of the recipients of the Time100 Impact Awards.

Eric Chou

Taiwanese singer Eric Chou, who recently became a dad, was here for the Singapore Grand Prix as a guest of Ferrari.

He mentioned that this was his first time watching a Formula One race.

Kim Seon-ho

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@ankathereen/video/7279453812971146498?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7271065194218096135[/embed]

Though he wasn't here for the Grand Prix, South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho held his first fanmeet in Singapore on Sept 15.

Earlier that day, he posed in a few Instagram photos at East Coast Park.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxNPtDtvoOn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The following day, fans spotted him grabbing gelato near i12 Katong at Joo Chiat Road.

A small crowd followed him to a road crossing where one asked, "Oppa, is it (the gelato) delicious?" to which Seon-ho nodded and smiled.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@ankathereen/video/7279412584388873474?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7271065194218096135[/embed]

F1 performers

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxKw3kHr8_z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Robbie Williams, Boy George, Kings of Leon and Post Malone were part of the star-studded entertainment lineup at the race, along with 88Rising acts such as Jackson Wang, Rich Brian, Niki, Bibi, XG and Atarashii Gakko!.

This marked Post Malone's first performance in Singapore, and the 28-year-old went viral on TikTok after he was filmed hugging a young fan during his set.

The video was uploaded by the fan's older brother, who added that he was "more hyped" than his sibling about the interaction.

